Facebook building audio chat product - New York Times

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O is building a new audio chat product similar to audio app Clubhouse, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://nyti.ms/3rT4Pg7)

The social media company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

