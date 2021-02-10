Facebook building audio chat product - New York Times

US Markets
Facebook Inc is building a new audio chat product similar to audio app Clubhouse, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The social media company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

