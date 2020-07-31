Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed

Changes sourcing, adds details of music deals

July 31 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O said on Friday that its users in the United States would be able to view and share official music videos on its platform, in a move to better compete with Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O video platform YouTube.

Facebook, which had 2.7 billion monthly active users in the last quarter, said it inked deals with Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group WMG.O among others. (https://bit.ly/3hTXY0D)

Universal as a group is home to Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Post Malone, while Sony's big names include Beyonce, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keyes. All the three music houses boast a host of back catalogues.

Bloomberg News first reported the news earlier on Friday.

(Reporting by Neha Malara and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Maju Samuel)

