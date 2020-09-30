Markets
Facebook Brings Cross-app Messaging, Calling Features On Instagram

(RTTNews) - Facebook (FB) has revealed new messaging features for Instagram, which will make it easier for users to stay in touch with others across Facebook's family of apps. The main change is that people using the Messenger app can now reach Instagram users, and vice versa. The users can control where they receive messages and calls, such as in chats, in message requests or not at all.

The update for Instagram comes with vanish mode, where a user can set messages to automatically disappear after they're seen. The Watch Together feature allows users to watch videos on Facebook Watch, IGTV, Reels, TV shows, movies, and more with friends and family during a video call. Forwarding of content is allowed with up to five friends or groups. The update also brings features including: selfie stickers, chat colors, custom emoji reactions, and animated message effects.

Facebook is rolling out these new features on Instagram and Messenger in a few countries around the world, and will expand globally soon.

