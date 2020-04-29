Facebook beats quarterly revenue estimates

April 29 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, and said it will not provide a specific revenue forecast for the second quarter or full-year 2020.

Total revenue rose to $17.74 billion from $15.08 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, beating the average analyst estimate of $17.44 billion.

