Facebook beats quarterly revenue estimates
April 29 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, and said it will not provide a specific revenue forecast for the second quarter or full-year 2020.
Total revenue rose to $17.74 billion from $15.08 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, beating the average analyst estimate of $17.44 billion.
(Reporting by Katie Paul in San Francisco and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
