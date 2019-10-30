Facebook beats quarterly revenue estimates

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, driven by a steady rise in advertising.

Monthly active users rose to 2.45 billion, in line with estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $6.09 billion, or $2.12 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $5.14 billion, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $17.65 billion from $13.73 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $17.37 billion.

