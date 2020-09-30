US Markets
FB

Facebook bans U.S. ads that call voting fraud widespread or election invalid

Contributor
Peter Henderson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Facebook said on Wednesday that it was immediately banning U.S. Facebook and Instagram ads that call voting fraud widespread, or election results invalid, or impugn any one method of voting.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Facebook said on Wednesday that it was immediately banning U.S. Facebook and Instagram ads that call voting fraud widespread, or election results invalid, or impugn any one method of voting.

The company announced the new rules in a blog post, adding to earlier restrictions on premature claims of election victory.

The move comes a day after President Donald Trump used the first televised debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden to amplify his baseless claims that the election will be "rigged."

(Reporting by Peter Henderson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((peter.henderson@thomsonreuters.com; 415 677 2541;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular