Facebook bans U.S. ads that call voting fraud widespread or election invalid

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Facebook said on Wednesday that it was immediately banning U.S. Facebook and Instagram ads that call voting fraud widespread, or election results invalid, or impugn any one method of voting.

The company announced the new rules in a blog post, adding to earlier restrictions on premature claims of election victory.

The move comes a day after President Donald Trump used the first televised debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden to amplify his baseless claims that the election will be "rigged."

(Reporting by Peter Henderson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

