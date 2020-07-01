Facebook Bans 'anti-govt. Violent Network' In US

(RTTNews) - Facebook on Tuesday has banned a group of US-based anti-government network called Boogaloo from its platform.

Facebook said the prohibited network is loosely connected to the Boogaloo movement, members of which seek for a second American Civil War.

"This violent network is banned from having a presence on our platform and we will remove content praising, supporting or representing it," Facebook said in a blog post. "It is actively promoting violence against civilians, law enforcement and government officials and institutions."

Facebook has taken out 220 accounts 28 pages, 106 groups, and 95 Facebook-owned Instagram accounts that were linked with the network.

This move by Facebook comes amid companies boycotting their advertisements on Facebook as it did not heed to stop hate speech going on in its platform. Major companies including Starbucks, Verizon, Coco-Cola, Adidas, and Ford have already pulled their ads from the platform as urged by Civil rights organizations.

The Boogaloo movement, whose name inspired by the 1984 breakdancing film Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo, has been there for some years, but the recent unrest in the society after the custodial death of George Floyd brought them to the limelight. Many Boogaloo followers were reportedly seen in the protests during the Black Lives Matter movement.

Three men inspired by the Boogaloo movement were arrested in Las Vegas in connection with state and federal law violations and another two were charged in the killing of a federal courthouse guard in California.

"Members of this network seek to recruit others within the broader boogaloo movement, sharing the same content online and adopting the same offline appearance as others in the movement to do so," Facebook said.

