Facebook appoints Robert M. Kimmitt as lead independent director

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 26 (Reuters) - Social media giant Facebook Inc on Thursday named former Deputy Secretary of the Treasury and U.S. Ambassador to Germany Robert M. Kimmitt, to its board as lead independent director, effective immediately.

