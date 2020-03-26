Facebook appoints Robert M. Kimmitt as lead independent director

March 26 (Reuters) - Social media giant Facebook Inc on Thursday named former Deputy Secretary of the Treasury and U.S. Ambassador to Germany Robert M. Kimmitt, to its board as lead independent director, effective immediately.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.) ((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2804, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2630;)) Keywords: FACEBOOK BOARD/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.