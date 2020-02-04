Facebook Appoints Dropbox CEO Drew Houston To Board

(RTTNews) - Facebook (FB) said that it has appointed co-founder and CEO of Dropbox, Drew Houston, to the company's board of directors, effective immediately.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, said, "Drew brings valuable perspective to our board as a leader of a technology company with services used by millions of people and businesses."

Zuckerberg and Houston have been friends for several years, appearing in photos together at birthday parties and other events.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.