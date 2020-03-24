Facebook Announces Initiatives To Support Govt. Health Organizations

(RTTNews) - Facebook, Inc. Is helping health organizations with free services through its Messenger platform to respond and combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Messenger is teaming up with the developers to provide free services to government health organizations and UN health agencies to help them use Messenger to scale their response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Developers will help these organizations with things like automating responses to commonly asked questions and how to seamlessly transition from automated conversations. It will also show them how to share updates with their audience most effectively.

The social media giant is also creating an online hackathon and inviting developers to build both global and local messaging solutions that address challenges related to the coronavirus such as social distancing and keeping people educated and informed.

This will help people connect and be closer together with full access to the latest and most reliable information from trusted health authorities on quarantines and other disruptions to daily life because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Argentina's Ministry of Health is among the first to launch this Messenger experience with support from Botmaker.com. It will also help in answering questions from the public about the coronavirus, and to provide fast, reliable and official advice 24 hours a day.

The Messenger platform is also being used by organizations like UNICEF and Pakistan's Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination (NHSRC).

In early March, Facebook had temporarily closed its London offices for a couple of days for deep cleaning after a Singapore-based employee who visited in February was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Doing their part, Facebook recently banned ads and commerce listings for medical face masks, hand sanitizer, surface disinfecting wipes and COVID-19 test kits from its website as part of steps taken to help protect against inflated prices and predatory behavior.

Amid COVID-19 concerns, search giant Google also said it is establishing a COVID-19 fund that will enable all its temporary staff and vendors, globally, to take paid sick leave if they have potential symptoms of COVID-19, or are quarantined.

