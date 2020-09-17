Facebook and The New York Times Team Up for Augmented Reality News Project

In what might be a harbinger of how news and other important information will be delivered in the future, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and The New York Times (NYSE: NYT) have launched an augmented reality (AR) news project. Under a multiyear collaboration announced this week, the Times will deliver "augmented reality driven reporting" on its Instagram page (Instagram is owned by Facebook).

The Times will also create an AR Lab comprising more than 12 employees. This team will work with a dedicated group of the company's journalists to develop AR content, and to create filters and effects for it. Facebook's Spark AR platform is to be used for the technology; the social media giant will also contribute to the Lab's work in an advisory capacity.

Image source: The New York Times Company.

Facebook is also to supply an unspecified level of financial support for the initiative, although the Times stresses that it will have full editorial control over the content.

The Times said that consumers will be able interact with the AR effects on its Instagram content. This material will also be available on the company's flagship nytimes.com website.

The financial terms of the arrangement were not revealed.

The Times has used AR in its coverage since 2018, but on a very limited scale, and solely on its own website. The Facebook collaboration marks a significant expansion of the company's AR efforts, as well as the first time such content will be published on an outside URL.

10 stocks we like better than Facebook

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Facebook wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman owns shares of Facebook. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Facebook. The Motley Fool recommends The New York Times. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.