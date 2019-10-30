US Markets

Facebook agrees to pay UK fine over Cambridge Analytica scandal

Alistair Smout Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Facebook FB.O on Wednesday agreed to pay a 500,000 pound ($644,0000) fine for breaches of data protection law related to the harvesting of data by consultancy Cambridge Analytica, Britain's information regulator said.

The Information Commissioner's Office last year fined Facebook after it said data from at least 1 million British users had been among that harvested by Cambridge Analytica and used for political purposes. On Wednesday the ICO said that in agreeing to pay the fine, Facebook had not made an admission of liability.

($1 = 0.7763 pounds)

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Paul Sandle)

