Facebook Adds Netflix, Zoom On Portal TV

(RTTNews) - Facebook (FB) is rolling out new features and services to its Portal devices, including support for Netflix and Zoom.

Portal TV already offers a range of video streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, SHOWTIME and SLING TV. And from now, subscribers can watch their favorite shows and movies on Netflix with Portal TV. A Netflix streaming subscription is required, the company said.

Facebook also launched a new remote that features one-touch buttons for Prime Video, Facebook Watch and Netflix. The remote with Portal TV is now available at portal.facebook.com and will be in stores in the coming weeks.

Facebook claims Zoom on Portal will help users get more from their meetings. Featuring high-fidelity sound and an AI-powered Smart Camera for hands-free video calling, Zoom on Portal can connect up to 25 people on a screen. Zoom on Portal is now available on Portal Mini, Portal and Portal+ in all regions where Portal is sold.

At Facebook Connect, the company announced expansion of the Story Time library with a collection of stories that reflect and celebrate the diverse families that use Portal.

"The new stories are Thank You, Omu!, A Kids Book About Belonging, and Grandma's Purse. We're also bringing AR magic to four beloved Dr. Seuss classics: Hop on Pop, Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?, The Foot Book, and There's a Wocket in my Pocket! These stories will roll out on Portal this fall."

Also, Facebook added update to AR Effects in Photo Booth. Users will be able to control AR effects in Photo Booth using their voice with "Hey Portal" command to create and send fun themed cards. One can also take photos and videos with AR effects to share with friends and family via Messenger.

Currently, "Hey Portal" voice control is available in Spanish (US) in addition to English, with more languages coming in the future. On-screen text on Portal can be displayed in French, Spanish, Italian and English.

