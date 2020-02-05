Facebook Adds More Parental Control Tools In Messenger Kids

(RTTNews) - Facebook has launched additional tools and features for parents to see and control how their children use Messenger Kids, the company's messaging app for children. The social media giant also said it has updated the privacy policy for Messenger Kids.

Parents can now access the new features in the Messenger Kids Parent Dashboard in the Facebook iOS and Android apps.

The company launched Messenger Kids in 2017 to give kids a messaging app to help them to connect with friends and family, with parents overseeing it.

The new features on the Parent Dashboard include the ability to review the child's recent contacts and chat history, including the frequency of those conversations over the past 30 days. Parents can view a log of the most recent photos and videos sent or received by the child in his inbox.

Parents will also be able to access a list of the reporting and blocking actions by the child in the app. They will continue to be notified via Messenger when their child blocks or reports someone.

Other new features on the Parent Dashboard include the ability to remotely log out of the app on other devices. Parents will be able to download a copy of their child's Messenger Kids information, similar to the data download feature within the Facebook app.

Facebook also said it has updated the way kids can block contacts in Messenger Kids to give them a simpler way to manage who they interact with. Kids will be able to unblock a blocked contact on their own if they want to restart one-on-one chats with them.

Conversations with blocked contacts will stay in the Messenger Kids inbox for parents to review.

Further, Facebook has developed an in-app activity that uses kid-appropriate language to educate kids on the types of information people can see about them.

Facebook does not intend to use children's data from Messenger Kids for advertising. There are also no ads in Messenger Kids and no in-app purchases, the company said.

