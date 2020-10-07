Markets
AMZN

Facebook Adding Netflix, Zoom, Other Enhancements to Portal Devices

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

Two hugely popular apps, conspicuous by their omission on Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) Portal TV, will soon be added to the platform. On Tuesday, Facebook announced that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) would be made available through the device.

Portal TV is one of four video communication gadgets from Facebook, a product line originally released in 2018. Portal TV is the only one that attaches to and provides a feed for a TV; the rest are stand-alone screens.

Facebook's latest rollouts for Portal TV fill several holes in an otherwise busy lineup. Through the device, users can already access Amazon.com's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video, and ViacomCBS' cable mainstay Showtime, among numerous others.

A Facebook Portal placed on a table.

Image source: Getty Images.

Another Portal TV innovation from the company is a new remote, with one-touch buttons for the Netflix and Amazon streamers, in addition to the company's native Facebook Watch service.

Perhaps more significantly, given the explosion in popularity thanks to the great many work- and school-from-home situations at the moment, a Zoom on Portal app will be available for three of the four offerings in the product line -- Portal, Portal Mini, and Portal+. The inclusion of Zoom is sure to be a big selling point for the Portal line, as it is a requirement for many remote-working employees and schoolchildren.

Facebook has pledged to bring Zoom to Portal TV at some point in the future, although it did not provide an estimated launch date.

The social media giant is also boosting user control of augmented reality(AR) effects in the line's Photo Booth App, and adding Spanish-language recognition to its voice control technology.Â 

10 stocks we like better than Amazon
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â 

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â 

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman owns shares of Facebook. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Facebook, Netflix, and Zoom Video Communications and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN NFLX FB VIAC ZM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular