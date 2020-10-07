Facebook Adding Netflix, Zoom, Other Enhancements to Portal Devices

Two hugely popular apps, conspicuous by their omission on Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) Portal TV, will soon be added to the platform. On Tuesday, Facebook announced that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) would be made available through the device.

Portal TV is one of four video communication gadgets from Facebook, a product line originally released in 2018. Portal TV is the only one that attaches to and provides a feed for a TV; the rest are stand-alone screens.

Facebook's latest rollouts for Portal TV fill several holes in an otherwise busy lineup. Through the device, users can already access Amazon.com's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video, and ViacomCBS' cable mainstay Showtime, among numerous others.

Image source: Getty Images.

Another Portal TV innovation from the company is a new remote, with one-touch buttons for the Netflix and Amazon streamers, in addition to the company's native Facebook Watch service.

Perhaps more significantly, given the explosion in popularity thanks to the great many work- and school-from-home situations at the moment, a Zoom on Portal app will be available for three of the four offerings in the product line -- Portal, Portal Mini, and Portal+. The inclusion of Zoom is sure to be a big selling point for the Portal line, as it is a requirement for many remote-working employees and schoolchildren.

Facebook has pledged to bring Zoom to Portal TV at some point in the future, although it did not provide an estimated launch date.

The social media giant is also boosting user control of augmented reality(AR) effects in the line's Photo Booth App, and adding Spanish-language recognition to its voice control technology.Â

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman owns shares of Facebook. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Facebook, Netflix, and Zoom Video Communications and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.