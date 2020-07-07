Facebook ad boycott organizers see 'no commitment to action' in Zuckerberg meeting
July 7 (Reuters) - Organizers of a growing Facebook advertising boycott said on Tuesday they see "no commitment to action" after meeting with Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg.
More than 900 advertisers have signed on to the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign, organized by social justice groups including the Anti-Defamation League and Free Press, in order to pressure the social media giant to do more to prevent hate speech on its site.
