US Markets

Face masks no replacement for distance amid coronavirus -Fauci

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Wearing a face mask is not a substitute for physical distancing and other coronavirus mitigation measures, the nation's top infectious disease official said on Friday, as the Trump administration readies its formal recommendation on such coverings.

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - Wearing a face mask is not a substitute for physical distancing and other coronavirus mitigation measures, the nation's top infectious disease official said on Friday, as the Trump administration readies its formal recommendation on such coverings.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Fox News in an interview American must continue to lean into physical separation recommendations for the rest of the month, saying he had "no doubt" they would help turn around the crisis.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular