FACC's operating profit falls as phase-out of A380 bites

VIENNA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Plane parts maker FACC'sFACC.VI second-quarter operating profit fell 6% as it produced fewer components for the Airbus AIR.PA A380 and the Boeing BA.N 737NG due to the announced phase-out of these planes.

The group, owned by China's Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC) 000768.SZ, reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 8.6 million euros ($9.5 million) on largely flat revenues of 179.7 million in the three months through end-August.

FACC makes components for wings, tail assemblies and fuselages as well as engines and cabin interiors for all major planemakers.

Around half of FACC's revenues come from Airbus, which reported a 13.5% rise in nine-month deliveries, well ahead of U.S. rival Boeing, whose deliveries nearly halved due to the delivery halt of the B737 MAX. FACC does not supply the new aircraft, which has been grounded after two deadly crashes.

So far 2019 has been a slow year for the commercial aerospace industry, beset by negative headlines on safety and trade tensions. FACC said in its half-year report that while production rates of all major aircraft types had stabilised at a high level no significant rate increases were expected for 2020.

FACC said it expects sales of around 600 million euros and an EBIT margin of close to 6% for its shortened financial year. From 2020 the group will report per calendar year, whereas the current financial year started in March.

