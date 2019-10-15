FACC's operating profit falls as phase-out of A380 bites

VIENNA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Plane parts maker FACC FACC.VI posted a 6% fall in its second-quarter operating profit as it produced less components for the Airbus AIR.PA A380 and the Boeing BA.N 737NG due to the announced phase-out of these planes.

The group controlled by Chinese investors reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 8.6 million euros ($9.5 million) on largely flat revenues of 179.7 million in the three months through end-August.

For the current financial year, which will be shortened to nine months as FACC will start to report per calendar year from 2020, FACC expects sales of around 600 million euros and an EBIT margin of close to 6%, it said.

($1 = 0.9068 euros)

