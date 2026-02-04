FACC (SEP:FACC) Price Target Increased by 19.07% to 300.74

The average one-year price target for FACC (SEP:FACC) has been revised to CZK300.74 / share. This is an increase of 19.07% from the prior estimate of CZK252.57 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CZK243.10 to a high of CZK379.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.57% from the latest reported closing price of CZK277.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in FACC. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FACC is 0.00%, an increase of 18.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.54% to 153K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 96K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing a decrease of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FACC by 14.36% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 27K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 30.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FACC by 39.85% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

