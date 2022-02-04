Fabrinet's (NYSE:FN) earnings growth rate lags the 18% CAGR delivered to shareholders

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shareholders have seen the share price descend 18% over the month. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. It's fair to say most would be happy with 130% the gain in that time. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

While the stock has fallen 4.2% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Fabrinet managed to grow its earnings per share at 14% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 18% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Fabrinet has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 15% in the last twelve months. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 18% a year, is even better. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Fabrinet is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

