Fabrinet's AI Push Bodes Well: Is There Scope for More Upside?

Fabrinet FN is strengthening its position in the AI-infrastructure ecosystem by serving as a key manufacturing partner for advanced optical communication products that enable high-speed data transmission inside AI data centers.

The company specializes in precision optical packaging and the production of complex optical components, modules and subsystems for leading networking and cloud equipment providers. As hyperscale cloud operators accelerate investments in AI clusters, demand for high-performance optical connectivity has increased significantly, placing Fabrinet at the center of the industry's transition to faster networking technologies.

AI-driven data center expansion is directly benefiting Fabrinet by driving strong demand for high-speed optical transceivers, particularly 800G and next-generation 1.6T products that connect GPUs and AI servers. The company has witnessed robust growth in its data center interconnect business as hyperscalers continue to expand AI computing capacity. Management has emphasized that AI-related demand has accelerated revenues and prompted Fabrinet to deepen relationships with both existing customers and new hyperscale clients, positioning it for sustained growth as AI infrastructure spending continues.

Beyond higher volumes, AI is improving Fabrinet's revenue mix by increasing demand for technologically sophisticated products that require advanced manufacturing capabilities. High-speed optical modules, silicon photonics-based components and precision assemblies used in AI networking entail greater complexity than legacy communication products, enabling Fabrinet to leverage its engineering expertise and manufacturing scale. The company's ongoing capacity expansion and investments in advanced production capabilities are intended to support the growing requirements of AI networking customers while enabling it to participate in future technology transitions such as co-packaged optics.

Looking ahead, Fabrinet appears well-positioned to capitalize on the long-term AI networking opportunity as the industry shifts toward higher-bandwidth optical interconnects. Industry analysts expect optical networking to become one of the fastest-growing segments of AI infrastructure because increasingly powerful AI models require faster, lower-latency communication between processors and data centers. As a trusted manufacturing partner for leading optical equipment suppliers and hyperscale customers, Fabrinet is expected to remain an important beneficiary of the multi-year AI infrastructure buildout.

Taking a Look at Some Other AI Stocks

MicronTechnology MU is poised to be the key beneficiary of surging AI-related infrastructure spending, as companies continue to build out GPU clusters and AI data centers that require advanced memory solutions. AI PCs are an important part of Micron’s growth plan. An expanding partner base that includes the likes of NVIDIA, AMD and Intel, is enabling Micron to capture a larger share of the AI infrastructure market. Deepening relationship with major cloud and enterprise customers ensures stable revenue streams and reduces the risk of pricing volatility.

Micron’s transformation as a key AI infrastructure supplier, supported by surging AI-driven High Bandwidth Memory or HBM demand, explosive revenue growth, expanding margins, strong cash generation and its Anthropic partnership, provides multiple catalysts for significant upside.

Teradyne TER is benefiting from strong AI-related demand, which is driving significant investments in cloud AI build-out as customers accelerate production of a wide range of AI accelerators, networking, memory and power devices.

Teradyne is being aided by the growing demand for AI infrastructure, which is driving robust growth across its semiconductor test business. Teradyne expects robust growth in the semiconductor test market, particularly in the compute segment, which is projected to expand significantly due to the rapid build-out of AI data centers and the growth of edge AI.

FN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Fabrinet have surged in double digits (% wise) in the year-to-date period, outperforming its industry’s return.

YTD Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), Fabrinet is trading at a discount compared with its industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimates for earnings have been revised upward over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FN’s Zacks Rank

FN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.