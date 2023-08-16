Fabrinet Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fabrinet (Symbol: FN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $119.48, changing hands as low as $114.92 per share. Fabrinet shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FN's low point in its 52 week range is $90.19 per share, with $140.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.97.

