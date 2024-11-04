Fabrinet Reports Record Revenue and Strong Growth

Fabrinet ( (FN) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fabrinet presented to its investors.

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services, catering to original equipment manufacturers of complex products across various sectors, including optical communication, automotive, and medical devices.

In its latest earnings report, Fabrinet announced record revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, surpassing its guidance range. The company saw broad-based revenue growth across all product areas, marking the first telecom revenue increase in several quarters. This robust performance is attributed to strong business momentum as highlighted by the company’s CEO.

Key financial highlights include a 17% increase in revenue to $804 million compared to the same quarter last year. GAAP net income rose to $77.4 million, translating to $2.13 per diluted share, while non-GAAP net income reached $86.9 million, or $2.39 per diluted share. These numbers reflect strong operational execution and improved margins.

Looking forward, Fabrinet expects continued momentum into the second quarter, with revenue guidance set between $800 million to $820 million. Earnings per share are anticipated to range from $2.20 to $2.28 on a GAAP basis and $2.44 to $2.52 on a non-GAAP basis, demonstrating confidence in sustained growth and market leadership.

As Fabrinet moves into the next quarter, the management remains optimistic about maintaining its growth trajectory, driven by strong demand in its core markets and ongoing strategic initiatives to enhance its competitive edge.

