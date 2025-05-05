Stocks
Fabrinet Reports Record Q3 Revenue of $872 Million, Exceeding Guidance

May 05, 2025 — 04:25 pm EDT

Fabrinet reported third-quarter revenue of $872 million, surpassing guidance, with strong telecom growth offsetting datacom decline.

Quiver AI Summary

Fabrinet announced its third fiscal quarter financial results for 2025, reporting a revenue of $872 million, which surpassed guidance expectations. CEO Seamus Grady highlighted strong performance in the telecom sector that offset a decline in datacom revenue. The company achieved a non-GAAP EPS of $2.52, exceeding their forecast. Comparatively, the third quarter of 2024 saw revenue of $731.5 million, with a GAAP net income of $81.3 million. Looking forward, Fabrinet anticipates fourth quarter revenues between $860 million and $900 million, with GAAP net income per diluted share expected to range from $2.32 to $2.47, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share anticipated to be between $2.55 and $2.70. The company maintains an optimistic outlook for continued strong performance into fiscal 2026.

Potential Positives

  • Record third quarter revenue of $872 million, exceeding guidance and showing significant year-over-year growth from $731.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP EPS for the third quarter increased to $2.52, up from $2.39 in the same quarter last year, indicating strong profitability.
  • CEO expressed optimism about continued strong execution in the upcoming fourth quarter and fiscal 2026, reflecting confidence in future performance.

Potential Negatives

  • Concerns about supply chain disruptions are mentioned, which could negatively impact operational costs and product availability.
  • Guidance for fourth quarter revenue falls within a narrower range compared to the strong performance in the third quarter, indicating potential challenges ahead.
  • Increased reliance on a limited number of customers and suppliers, raising concerns about business stability and revenue diversity.

FAQ

What was Fabrinet's revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025?

Fabrinet reported a revenue of $871.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

How did Fabrinet perform compared to previous fiscal year results?

The revenue increased from $731.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 to $871.8 million.

What is the expected revenue range for Fabrinet's fourth quarter?

Fabrinet expects fourth quarter revenue to be between $860 million and $900 million.

What was Fabrinet's non-GAAP net income per diluted share?

The non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the third quarter was $2.52.

Where can I find the financial results conference call?

The conference call is available live and on replay at Fabrinet's investor relations website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$FN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $FN stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release






  • Record Third Quarter Revenue Exceeds Guidance Range





BANGKOK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced its financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended March 28, 2025.



Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said, “We had a very strong third quarter with revenue of $872 million dollars, which was above our guidance range. We delivered another strong telecom performance with growth that more than offset an anticipated sequential decline in datacom revenue. Our team continued to execute very well, producing non-GAAP EPS that also exceeded our guidance. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic and confident in our ability to deliver strong execution in the fourth quarter and into fiscal 2026.”




Third


Quarter Fiscal Year


2025


Fi


nancial Highlights




GAAP Results




  • Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $871.8 million, compared to $731.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.


  • GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $81.3 million, compared to $80.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.


  • GAAP net income per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $2.25, compared to $2.21 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.






Non-GAAP Results




  • Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $91.2 million, compared to $87.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.


  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $2.52, compared to $2.39 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.




Business Outlook



Based on information available as of May 5, 2025, Fabrinet is issuing guidance for its fourth fiscal quarter ending June 27, 2025, as follows:




  • Fabrinet expects fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $860 million to $900 million.


  • GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.32 to $2.47, based on approximately 36.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding.


  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.55 to $2.70, based on approximately 36.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding.





Guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes share-based compensation expenses and certain non-recurring items. A reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to the corresponding GAAP measure is available at the end of this press release.




Conference Call Information
























What:

Fabrinet Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Call

When:

May 5, 2025

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call and Replay:



https://investor.fabrinet.com/events-and-presentations/events


A recorded version of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and accessible at


http://investor.fabrinet.com


. The webcast will be archived on Fabrinet’s website for a period of one year.




About Fabrinet



Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, and Israel. For more information visit:


www.fabrinet.com


.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include: (1) our optimism and confidence in our ability to deliver strong execution in the fourth quarter and into fiscal 2026; and (2) all of the statements under the “Business Outlook” section regarding our expected revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share, and fully diluted shares outstanding for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic conditions, either globally or in our markets, and the risk of recession or an economic downturn; continued disruption to our supply chain, which could increase our costs and affect our ability to procure parts and materials; less customer demand for our products and services than forecasted; less growth in the optical communications, automotive, industrial lasers and sensors markets than we forecast; difficulties expanding into additional markets, such as the semiconductor processing, biotechnology, metrology and materials processing markets; increased competition in the optical manufacturing services markets; difficulties in delivering products and services that compete effectively from a price and performance perspective; our reliance on a small number of customers and suppliers; difficulties in managing our operating costs; difficulties in managing and operating our business across multiple countries (including Thailand, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the U.S.); and other important factors as described in reports and documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the factors described under the section captioned “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on February 4, 2025. We disclaim any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information to: (1) measure company performance against historical results, (2) facilitate comparisons to our competitors’ operating results, and (3) allow greater transparency with respect to information used by management in making financial and operational decisions. In addition, we use some of these non-GAAP financial measures to measure company performance for the purposes of determining employee incentive plan compensation.



Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share exclude: share-based compensation expenses; severance payment and others; restructuring and other related costs; legal and litigation; and amortization of deferred debt issuance costs. We have excluded these items in order to enhance investors’ understanding of our underlying operations.



Non-GAAP free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, minus capital expenditures (purchase of property, plant and equipment). We use free cash flow to measure our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations.



There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.




Investor Contact:



Garo Toomajanian




ir@fabrinet.com




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































FABRINET




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and par value)

March 28,




2025


June 28,




2024


(unaudited)



Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents
$
306,905


$
409,973

Short-term investments

643,772



448,630

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $1,255 and $1,629, respectively

658,301



592,452

Inventories

531,338



463,206

Prepaid expenses

19,396



10,620

Other current assets

84,731



87,810

Total current assets

2,244,443



2,012,691

Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment, net

354,489



307,240

Intangibles, net

2,173



2,321

Operating right-of-use assets

6,021



5,336

Deferred tax assets

11,589



10,446

Other non-current assets

586



485

Total non-current assets

374,858



325,828


Total Assets
$
2,619,301


$
2,338,519


Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity



Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable

521,226



441,835

Fixed assets payable

33,101



14,380

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

1,709



1,355

Income tax payable

8,090



3,937

Accrued payroll, bonus and related expenses

24,170



22,116

Accrued expenses

32,420



19,916

Other payables

54,331



54,403

Total current liabilities

675,047



557,942

Non-current liabilities



Deferred tax liability

1,371



4,895

Operating lease liability, non-current portion

4,012



3,635

Severance liabilities

28,337



24,093

Other non-current liabilities

3,340



2,209

Total non-current liabilities

37,060



34,832


Total Liabilities

712,107



592,774

Shareholders’ equity



Preferred shares (5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 28, 2025 and June 28, 2024)









Ordinary shares (500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; 39,596,609 shares and 39,457,462 shares issued as of March 28, 2025 and June 28, 2024, respectively; and 35,830,476 shares and 36,145,242 shares outstanding as of March 28, 2025 and June 28, 2024, respectively)

396



395

Additional paid-in capital

229,957



222,044

Less: Treasury shares (3,766,133 shares and 3,312,220 shares as of March 28, 2025 and June 28, 2024, respectively)

(337,798
)


(234,323
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

8,549



(3,141
)

Retained earnings

2,006,090



1,760,770


Total Shareholders’ Equity

1,907,194



1,745,745


Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
$
2,619,301


$
2,338,519


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FABRINET


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME


(UNAUDITED)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

March 28,




2025


March 29,




2024


March 28,




2025


March 29,




2024

Revenues
$
871,799


$
731,535


$
2,509,635


$
2,129,706

Cost of revenues

(769,616
)


(640,600
)


(2,207,577
)


(1,866,037
)

Gross profit

102,183



90,935



302,058



263,669

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(22,063
)


(19,628
)


(65,300
)


(59,373
)

Restructuring and other related costs

(1,264
)







(1,367
)





Operating income

78,856



71,307



235,391



204,296

Interest income

10,145



8,509



32,392



22,155

Interest expense






(26
)







(107
)

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

(2,675
)


3,348



(5,728
)


(25
)

Other income (expense), net

(30
)


175



(111
)


60

Income before income taxes

86,296



83,313



261,944



226,379

Income tax expense

(5,006
)


(2,397
)


(16,624
)


(11,264
)

Net income

81,290



80,916



245,320



215,115

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:







Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities

3,350



(1,739
)


9,647



2,155

Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments

1,790



(7,328
)


907



1,062

Change in net retirement benefits plan – prior service cost






137








271

Change in foreign currency translation adjustment

1,060



75



1,136



(31
)

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

6,200



(8,855
)


11,690



3,457

Net comprehensive income
$
87,490


$
72,061


$
257,010


$
218,572


Earnings per share







Basic
$
2.26


$
2.23


$
6.80


$
5.93

Diluted
$
2.25


$
2.21


$
6.75


$
5.88


Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands of shares)







Basic

35,914



36,250



36,094



36,278

Diluted

36,172



36,603



36,327



36,574





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FABRINET


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)




Nine Months Ended


(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

March 28,




2025


March 29,




2024


Cash flows from operating activities



Net income for the period
$
245,320


$
215,115

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities



Depreciation and amortization

39,223



36,602

(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangibles

(39
)


(147
)

Amortization of discount (premium) of short-term investments

(3,435
)


(2,317
)

(Reversal of) allowance for expected credit losses

(374
)


1,874

Unrealized loss (gain) on exchange rate and fair value of foreign currency forward contracts

4,067



(2,135
)

Amortization of fair value at hedge inception of interest rate swaps






(198
)

Share-based compensation

24,903



21,440

Customer warrant

3,929






Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

(4,182
)


1,125

Other non-cash expenses

82



193

Changes in operating assets and liabilities



Trade accounts receivable

(65,271
)


(54,089
)

Inventories

(68,132
)


65,442

Other current assets and non-current assets

(2,357
)


(33,548
)

Trade accounts payable

79,196



48,268

Income tax payable

4,180



(1,068
)

Accrued expenses

12,643



1,493

Other payables

(152
)


29,309

Severance liabilities

2,131



2,249

Other current liabilities and non-current liabilities

1,540



476

Net cash provided by operating activities

273,272



330,084


Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of short-term investments

(304,189
)


(268,461
)

Proceeds from sales of short-term investments






10,000

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

122,129



173,120

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(70,668
)


(34,825
)

Purchase of intangibles

(514
)


(768
)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

116



2,319

Net cash used in investing activities

(253,126
)


(118,615
)


Cash flows from financing activities



Repayment of long-term borrowings






(9,141
)

Repurchase of ordinary shares

(103,475
)


(35,943
)

Withholding tax related to net share settlement of restricted share units

(20,918
)


(12,716
)

Net cash used in financing activities

(124,393
)


(57,800
)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$
(104,247
)

$
153,669


Movement in cash and cash equivalents



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
$
409,973


$
231,368

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(104,247
)


153,669

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents

1,179



74


Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
$
306,905


$
385,111


Non-cash investing and financing activities



Construction, software and equipment-related payables
$
33,101


$
9,229


































































































































































FABRINET




RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)



Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

March 28,




2025


March 29,




2024


March 28,




2025


March 29,




2024


Revenues
$
871,799



$
731,535



$
2,509,635



$
2,129,706



















Gross profit (GAAP)
$
102,183

11.7
%

$
90,935

12.4
%

$
302,058

12.0
%

$
263,669

12.4
%

Share-based compensation expenses

2,221




1,561




7,883




5,427



Gross profit (Non-GAAP)
$
104,404

12.0
%

$
92,496

12.6
%

$
309,941

12.4
%

$
269,096

12.6
%






























































































































































































































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit and GAAP Operating Margin to Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Margin




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

March 28,




2025


March 29,




2024


March 28,




2025


March 29,




2024


Revenues
$
871,799



$
731,535



$
2,509,635



$
2,129,706



















Operating profit (GAAP)
$
78,856

9.0
%

$
71,307

9.7
%

$
235,391

9.4
%

$
204,296

9.6
%

Share-based compensation expenses

7,783




6,726




24,903




21,440


Restructuring and other related costs

1,264










1,367








Legal and litigation

827










827








Severance payment and others













748









Operating profit (Non-GAAP)
$
88,730

10.2
%

$
78,033

10.7
%

$
263,236

10.5
%

$
225,736

10.6
%














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FABRINET




RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



March 28,




2025


March 29,




2024


March 28,




2025


March 29,




2024


(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

Net income


Diluted EPS


Net income


Diluted EPS


Net income


Diluted EPS


Net income


Diluted EPS


GAAP measures

$

81,290


$

2.25


$

80,916


$

2.21


$

245,320


$

6.75


$

215,115


$

5.88

Items reconciling GAAP net income & EPS to non-GAAP net income & EPS:















Related to cost of revenues:















Share-based compensation expenses

2,221


0.06


1,561


0.04


7,883


0.22


5,427


0.15

Total related to cost of revenues

2,221


0.06


1,561


0.04


7,883


0.22


5,427


0.15

Related to selling, general and administrative expenses:















Share-based compensation expenses

5,562


0.16


5,165


0.14


17,020


0.47


16,013


0.44

Legal and litigation

827


0.02










827


0.02








Severance payment and others

















748


0.02








Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses

6,389


0.18


5,165


0.14


18,595


0.51


16,013


0.44

Related to other income and expense:















Restructuring and other related costs

1,264


0.03










1,367


0.04








Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs









8


0.00










24


0.00

Total related to other income and expense

1,264


0.03


8


0.00


1,367


0.04


24


0.00

Total related to net income & EPS

9,874


0.27


6,734


0.18


27,845


0.77


21,464


0.59


Non-GAAP measures

$

91,164


$

2.52


$

87,650


$

2.39


$

273,165


$

7.52


$

236,579


$

6.47

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share (in thousands of shares)















GAAP diluted shares



36,172




36,603




36,327




36,574

Non-GAAP diluted shares



36,172




36,603




36,327




36,574
















































































































FABRINET




RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)



(in thousands of U.S. dollars)


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




March 28,




2025


March 29,




2024


March 28,




2025


March 29,




2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$
74,186


$
100,870


$
273,272


$
330,084

Less: Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(28,518
)


(13,589
)


(70,668
)


(34,825
)

Non-GAAP free cash flow

$
45,668


$
87,281


$
202,604


$
295,259























































FABRINET




GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 27, 2025




RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES




Diluted




EPS


GAAP net income per diluted share

$2.32


to


$2.47


Related to cost of revenues:

Share-based compensation expenses
0.08

Total related to cost of revenues
0.08


Related to selling, general and administrative expenses:

Share-based compensation expenses
0.15

Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses
0.15


Total related to net income & EPS

0.23


Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$2.55


to


$2.70





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

