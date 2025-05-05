Fabrinet Reports Record Q3 Revenue of $872 Million, Exceeding Guidance

Fabrinet reported third-quarter revenue of $872 million, surpassing guidance, with strong telecom growth offsetting datacom decline.

Fabrinet announced its third fiscal quarter financial results for 2025, reporting a revenue of $872 million, which surpassed guidance expectations. CEO Seamus Grady highlighted strong performance in the telecom sector that offset a decline in datacom revenue. The company achieved a non-GAAP EPS of $2.52, exceeding their forecast. Comparatively, the third quarter of 2024 saw revenue of $731.5 million, with a GAAP net income of $81.3 million. Looking forward, Fabrinet anticipates fourth quarter revenues between $860 million and $900 million, with GAAP net income per diluted share expected to range from $2.32 to $2.47, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share anticipated to be between $2.55 and $2.70. The company maintains an optimistic outlook for continued strong performance into fiscal 2026.

Record third quarter revenue of $872 million, exceeding guidance and showing significant year-over-year growth from $731.5 million.

Non-GAAP EPS for the third quarter increased to $2.52, up from $2.39 in the same quarter last year, indicating strong profitability.

CEO expressed optimism about continued strong execution in the upcoming fourth quarter and fiscal 2026, reflecting confidence in future performance.

Concerns about supply chain disruptions are mentioned, which could negatively impact operational costs and product availability.

Guidance for fourth quarter revenue falls within a narrower range compared to the strong performance in the third quarter, indicating potential challenges ahead.

Increased reliance on a limited number of customers and suppliers, raising concerns about business stability and revenue diversity.

Record Third Quarter Revenue Exceeds Guidance Range











BANGKOK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced its financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended March 28, 2025.





Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said, “We had a very strong third quarter with revenue of $872 million dollars, which was above our guidance range. We delivered another strong telecom performance with growth that more than offset an anticipated sequential decline in datacom revenue. Our team continued to execute very well, producing non-GAAP EPS that also exceeded our guidance. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic and confident in our ability to deliver strong execution in the fourth quarter and into fiscal 2026.”







GAAP Results









Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $871.8 million, compared to $731.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.



GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $81.3 million, compared to $80.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.



GAAP net income per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $2.25, compared to $2.21 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.













Non-GAAP Results









Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $91.2 million, compared to $87.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.



Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $2.52, compared to $2.39 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.









Business Outlook







Based on information available as of May 5, 2025, Fabrinet is issuing guidance for its fourth fiscal quarter ending June 27, 2025, as follows:







Fabrinet expects fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $860 million to $900 million.



GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.32 to $2.47, based on approximately 36.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding.



Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.55 to $2.70, based on approximately 36.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding.











Guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes share-based compensation expenses and certain non-recurring items. A reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to the corresponding GAAP measure is available at the end of this press release.







Conference Call Information











https://investor.fabrinet.com/events-and-presentations/events













A recorded version of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and accessible at





http://investor.fabrinet.com





. The webcast will be archived on Fabrinet’s website for a period of one year.







About Fabrinet







Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, and Israel. For more information visit:





www.fabrinet.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include: (1) our optimism and confidence in our ability to deliver strong execution in the fourth quarter and into fiscal 2026; and (2) all of the statements under the “Business Outlook” section regarding our expected revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share, and fully diluted shares outstanding for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic conditions, either globally or in our markets, and the risk of recession or an economic downturn; continued disruption to our supply chain, which could increase our costs and affect our ability to procure parts and materials; less customer demand for our products and services than forecasted; less growth in the optical communications, automotive, industrial lasers and sensors markets than we forecast; difficulties expanding into additional markets, such as the semiconductor processing, biotechnology, metrology and materials processing markets; increased competition in the optical manufacturing services markets; difficulties in delivering products and services that compete effectively from a price and performance perspective; our reliance on a small number of customers and suppliers; difficulties in managing our operating costs; difficulties in managing and operating our business across multiple countries (including Thailand, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the U.S.); and other important factors as described in reports and documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the factors described under the section captioned “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on February 4, 2025. We disclaim any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information to: (1) measure company performance against historical results, (2) facilitate comparisons to our competitors’ operating results, and (3) allow greater transparency with respect to information used by management in making financial and operational decisions. In addition, we use some of these non-GAAP financial measures to measure company performance for the purposes of determining employee incentive plan compensation.





Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share exclude: share-based compensation expenses; severance payment and others; restructuring and other related costs; legal and litigation; and amortization of deferred debt issuance costs. We have excluded these items in order to enhance investors’ understanding of our underlying operations.





Non-GAAP free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, minus capital expenditures (purchase of property, plant and equipment). We use free cash flow to measure our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations.





There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.







Investor Contact:







Garo Toomajanian









ir@fabrinet.com



































FABRINET









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





























(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and par value)









March 28,









2025













June 28,









2024















(unaudited)



















Assets























Current assets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





306,905













$





409,973













Short-term investments









643,772

















448,630













Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $1,255 and $1,629, respectively









658,301

















592,452













Inventories









531,338

















463,206













Prepaid expenses









19,396

















10,620













Other current assets









84,731

















87,810













Total current assets









2,244,443

















2,012,691













Non-current assets





















Property, plant and equipment, net









354,489

















307,240













Intangibles, net









2,173

















2,321













Operating right-of-use assets









6,021

















5,336













Deferred tax assets









11,589

















10,446













Other non-current assets









586

















485













Total non-current assets









374,858

















325,828















Total Assets







$





2,619,301













$





2,338,519















Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity























Current liabilities





















Trade accounts payable









521,226

















441,835













Fixed assets payable









33,101

















14,380













Operating lease liabilities, current portion









1,709

















1,355













Income tax payable









8,090

















3,937













Accrued payroll, bonus and related expenses









24,170

















22,116













Accrued expenses









32,420

















19,916













Other payables









54,331

















54,403













Total current liabilities









675,047

















557,942













Non-current liabilities





















Deferred tax liability









1,371

















4,895













Operating lease liability, non-current portion









4,012

















3,635













Severance liabilities









28,337

















24,093













Other non-current liabilities









3,340

















2,209













Total non-current liabilities









37,060

















34,832















Total Liabilities











712,107

















592,774













Shareholders’ equity





















Preferred shares (5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 28, 2025 and June 28, 2024)









—

















—













Ordinary shares (500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; 39,596,609 shares and 39,457,462 shares issued as of March 28, 2025 and June 28, 2024, respectively; and 35,830,476 shares and 36,145,242 shares outstanding as of March 28, 2025 and June 28, 2024, respectively)









396

















395













Additional paid-in capital









229,957

















222,044













Less: Treasury shares (3,766,133 shares and 3,312,220 shares as of March 28, 2025 and June 28, 2024, respectively)









(337,798





)













(234,323





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









8,549

















(3,141





)









Retained earnings









2,006,090

















1,760,770















Total Shareholders’ Equity











1,907,194

















1,745,745















Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity







$





2,619,301













$





2,338,519







































FABRINET













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





(UNAUDITED)

























Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended













(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)









March 28,









2025













March 29,









2024













March 28,









2025













March 29,









2024











Revenues





$





871,799













$





731,535













$





2,509,635













$





2,129,706













Cost of revenues









(769,616





)













(640,600





)













(2,207,577





)













(1,866,037





)









Gross profit









102,183

















90,935

















302,058

















263,669













Selling, general and administrative expenses









(22,063





)













(19,628





)













(65,300





)













(59,373





)









Restructuring and other related costs









(1,264





)













—

















(1,367





)













—













Operating income









78,856

















71,307

















235,391

















204,296













Interest income









10,145

















8,509

















32,392

















22,155













Interest expense









—

















(26





)













—

















(107





)









Foreign exchange gain (loss), net









(2,675





)













3,348

















(5,728





)













(25





)









Other income (expense), net









(30





)













175

















(111





)













60













Income before income taxes









86,296

















83,313

















261,944

















226,379













Income tax expense









(5,006





)













(2,397





)













(16,624





)













(11,264





)









Net income









81,290

















80,916

















245,320

















215,115













Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:





































Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities









3,350

















(1,739





)













9,647

















2,155













Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments









1,790

















(7,328





)













907

















1,062













Change in net retirement benefits plan – prior service cost









—

















137

















—

















271













Change in foreign currency translation adjustment









1,060

















75

















1,136

















(31





)









Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax









6,200

















(8,855





)













11,690

















3,457













Net comprehensive income





$





87,490













$





72,061













$





257,010













$





218,572















Earnings per share







































Basic





$





2.26













$





2.23













$





6.80













$





5.93













Diluted





$





2.25













$





2.21













$





6.75













$





5.88















Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands of shares)







































Basic









35,914

















36,250

















36,094

















36,278













Diluted









36,172

















36,603

















36,327

















36,574



































































































FABRINET













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

























Nine Months Ended













(in thousands of U.S. dollars)









March 28,









2025













March 29,









2024













Cash flows from operating activities























Net income for the period





$





245,320













$





215,115













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities





















Depreciation and amortization









39,223

















36,602













(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangibles









(39





)













(147





)









Amortization of discount (premium) of short-term investments









(3,435





)













(2,317





)









(Reversal of) allowance for expected credit losses









(374





)













1,874













Unrealized loss (gain) on exchange rate and fair value of foreign currency forward contracts









4,067

















(2,135





)









Amortization of fair value at hedge inception of interest rate swaps









—

















(198





)









Share-based compensation









24,903

















21,440













Customer warrant









3,929

















—













Deferred income tax expense (benefit)









(4,182





)













1,125













Other non-cash expenses









82

















193













Changes in operating assets and liabilities





















Trade accounts receivable









(65,271





)













(54,089





)









Inventories









(68,132





)













65,442













Other current assets and non-current assets









(2,357





)













(33,548





)









Trade accounts payable









79,196

















48,268













Income tax payable









4,180

















(1,068





)









Accrued expenses









12,643

















1,493













Other payables









(152





)













29,309













Severance liabilities









2,131

















2,249













Other current liabilities and non-current liabilities









1,540

















476













Net cash provided by operating activities









273,272

















330,084















Cash flows from investing activities























Purchase of short-term investments









(304,189





)













(268,461





)









Proceeds from sales of short-term investments









—

















10,000













Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments









122,129

















173,120













Purchase of property, plant and equipment









(70,668





)













(34,825





)









Purchase of intangibles









(514





)













(768





)









Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment









116

















2,319













Net cash used in investing activities









(253,126





)













(118,615





)











Cash flows from financing activities























Repayment of long-term borrowings









—

















(9,141





)









Repurchase of ordinary shares









(103,475





)













(35,943





)









Withholding tax related to net share settlement of restricted share units









(20,918





)













(12,716





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(124,393





)













(57,800





)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents





$





(104,247





)









$





153,669















Movement in cash and cash equivalents























Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period





$





409,973













$





231,368













Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









(104,247





)













153,669













Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents









1,179

















74















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period







$





306,905













$





385,111















Non-cash investing and financing activities























Construction, software and equipment-related payables





$





33,101













$





9,229







































































FABRINET









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)





















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

































Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended













(in thousands of U.S. dollars)









March 28,









2025













March 29,









2024













March 28,









2025













March 29,









2024













Revenues







$





871,799

















$





731,535

















$





2,509,635

















$





2,129,706























































































Gross profit (GAAP)







$





102,183









11.7





%









$





90,935









12.4





%









$





302,058









12.0





%









$





263,669









12.4





%









Share-based compensation expenses









2,221





















1,561





















7,883





















5,427



















Gross profit (Non-GAAP)







$





104,404









12.0





%









$





92,496









12.6





%









$





309,941









12.4





%









$





269,096









12.6





%























Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit and GAAP Operating Margin to Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

























Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended













(in thousands of U.S. dollars)









March 28,









2025













March 29,









2024













March 28,









2025













March 29,









2024













Revenues







$





871,799

















$





731,535

















$





2,509,635

















$





2,129,706























































































Operating profit (GAAP)







$





78,856









9.0





%









$





71,307









9.7





%









$





235,391









9.4





%









$





204,296









9.6





%









Share-based compensation expenses









7,783





















6,726





















24,903





















21,440

















Restructuring and other related costs









1,264





















—





















1,367





















—

















Legal and litigation









827





















—





















827





















—

















Severance payment and others









—





















—





















748





















—



















Operating profit (Non-GAAP)







$





88,730









10.2





%









$





78,033









10.7





%









$





263,236









10.5





%









$





225,736









10.6





%























































FABRINET









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

























Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS

























Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended

















March 28,









2025













March 29,









2024













March 28,









2025













March 29,









2024













(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)









Net income













Diluted EPS













Net income













Diluted EPS













Net income













Diluted EPS













Net income













Diluted EPS













GAAP measures









$









81,290













$









2.25













$









80,916













$









2.21













$









245,320













$









6.75













$









215,115













$









5.88











Items reconciling GAAP net income & EPS to non-GAAP net income & EPS:





































































Related to cost of revenues:





































































Share-based compensation expenses









2,221













0.06













1,561













0.04













7,883













0.22













5,427













0.15









Total related to cost of revenues









2,221













0.06













1,561













0.04













7,883













0.22













5,427













0.15









Related to selling, general and administrative expenses:





































































Share-based compensation expenses









5,562













0.16













5,165













0.14













17,020













0.47













16,013













0.44









Legal and litigation









827













0.02













—













—













827













0.02













—













—









Severance payment and others









—













—













—













—













748













0.02













—













—









Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses









6,389













0.18













5,165













0.14













18,595













0.51













16,013













0.44









Related to other income and expense:





































































Restructuring and other related costs









1,264













0.03













—













—













1,367













0.04













—













—









Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs









—













—













8













0.00













—













—













24













0.00









Total related to other income and expense









1,264













0.03













8













0.00













1,367













0.04













24













0.00









Total related to net income & EPS









9,874













0.27













6,734













0.18













27,845













0.77













21,464













0.59











Non-GAAP measures









$









91,164













$









2.52













$









87,650













$









2.39













$









273,165













$









7.52













$









236,579













$









6.47











Shares used in computing diluted net income per share (in thousands of shares)





































































GAAP diluted shares

















36,172





















36,603





















36,327





















36,574









Non-GAAP diluted shares

















36,172





















36,603





















36,327





















36,574











































































































FABRINET









RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

























(in thousands of U.S. dollars)













Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended





















March 28,









2025













March 29,









2024













March 28,









2025













March 29,









2024











Net cash provided by operating activities









$





74,186













$





100,870













$





273,272













$





330,084













Less: Purchase of property, plant and equipment













(28,518





)













(13,589





)













(70,668





)













(34,825





)









Non-GAAP free cash flow









$





45,668













$





87,281













$





202,604













$





295,259



































FABRINET









GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 27, 2025









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES





























Diluted









EPS













GAAP net income per diluted share









$2.32





to





$2.47













Related to cost of revenues:















Share-based compensation expenses





0.08









Total related to cost of revenues





0.08











Related to selling, general and administrative expenses:















Share-based compensation expenses





0.15









Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses





0.15











Total related to net income & EPS









0.23













Non-GAAP net income per diluted share









$2.55





to





$2.70









