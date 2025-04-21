Fabrinet to Release Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on May 5, 2025

Fabrinet will release its Q3 fiscal 2025 financial results on May 5, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Fabrinet, a provider of advanced optical packaging and manufacturing services, announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on March 28, 2025, after market close on May 5, 2025. The company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss these results. A recorded version of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and archived for one year on Fabrinet’s website. The press release highlights Fabrinet's capabilities in manufacturing complex products, including optical communication components and medical devices, with resources located in several countries.

Potential Positives

Fabrinet is set to release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, indicating its transparency and commitment to informing investors and stakeholders about its financial performance.

The scheduled conference call and webcast on May 5, 2025, allows for direct communication with management, enhancing engagement with investors.

The upcoming financial results could provide insights into the company’s performance and growth trajectory in a competitive market, which is beneficial for stockholder confidence.

Fabrinet's diverse service offerings in advanced optical and electronic manufacturing highlight its expertise and position in multiple high-tech industries, potentially attracting further business opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Financial results will be released after market close, which can lead to increased volatility in stock price due to market reactions.

The timing of the financial results release on May 5, 2025, may create uncertainty about the company's performance during the period leading up to the release.

Potential concerns about the company's ability to meet expectations as they are not providing any preview or guidance for the upcoming financial results.

FAQ

When will Fabrinet announce its third-quarter financial results for 2025?

Fabrinet will announce its third-quarter financial results on May 5, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Fabrinet financial results conference call?

The conference call will take place at 5:00 p.m. EDT on May 5, 2025.

How can I access the Fabrinet financial results webcast?

You can access the webcast at https://investor.fabrinet.com/events-and-presentations/events.

Will there be a replay of the Fabrinet financial results call?

A recorded version of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call.

Where can I find more information about Fabrinet's services?

More information about Fabrinet's services can be found on their website at https://fabrinet.com/.

Full Release



BANGKOK, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended March 28, 2025, after market close on Monday, May 5, 2025. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. EDT to review and discuss the Company’s results.

















What:





Fabrinet Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Call









When:





Monday, May 5, 2025









Time:





5:00 p.m. EDT









Live Call & Replay:







https://investor.fabrinet.com/events-and-presentations/events















A recorded version of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and also accessible at



https://investor.fabrinet.com/



. The webcast will be archived on Fabrinet’s website for a period of one year.







About Fabrinet







Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China and Israel. For more information visit:



https://fabrinet.com/



.





SOURCE: Fabrinet







Investor Contact:







Garo Toomajanian







ir@fabrinet.com





