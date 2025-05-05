Fabrinet Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fabrinet (FN) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $81.29 million, or $2.25 per share. This compares with $80.92 million, or $2.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fabrinet reported adjusted earnings of $91.16 million or $2.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.2% to $871.799 million from $731.535 million last year.

Fabrinet earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $81.29 Mln. vs. $80.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.25 vs. $2.21 last year. -Revenue: $871.799 Mln vs. $731.535 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.55 to $2.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $860 - $900 Mln

