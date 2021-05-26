Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Fabrinet's (NYSE:FN) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Fabrinet is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$140m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$366m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Fabrinet has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electronic industry average of 10% it's much better.

NYSE:FN Return on Capital Employed May 26th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fabrinet compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 12% and the business has deployed 110% more capital into its operations. 12% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Fabrinet has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Key Takeaway

The main thing to remember is that Fabrinet has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 141% return they've received over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

