Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Fabrinet's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Fabrinet had US$36.5m of debt in September 2021, down from US$48.6m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$528.4m in cash, so it actually has US$491.9m net cash.

How Strong Is Fabrinet's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:FN Debt to Equity History December 26th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Fabrinet had liabilities of US$479.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$55.4m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$528.4m and US$359.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$353.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Fabrinet has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Fabrinet boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, Fabrinet grew its EBIT by 28% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Fabrinet can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Fabrinet may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Fabrinet recorded free cash flow worth 69% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Fabrinet has net cash of US$491.9m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 28% over the last year. So we don't think Fabrinet's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Fabrinet has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

