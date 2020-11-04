Fabrinet Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) just released its latest first-quarter results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.6% to hit US$437m. Fabrinet reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$0.88, which was a notable 11% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:FN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Fabrinet's four analysts is for revenues of US$1.76b in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 4.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to reduce 3.3% to US$3.16 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.76b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.16 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$75.20, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Fabrinet analyst has a price target of US$85.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$67.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Fabrinet's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 4.6%, compared to a historical growth rate of 12% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Fabrinet is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Fabrinet's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$75.20, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Fabrinet. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Fabrinet going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Fabrinet that you should be aware of.

