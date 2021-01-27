Fabrinet (FN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Fabrinet FN is set to release second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Feb 1.



For the quarter, the company expects revenues between $420 million and $440 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $433.7 million, indicating 1.8% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company forecasts second-quarter earnings in the range of $1-$1.07 per share. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.04 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, suggesting growth of 4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, Fabrinet’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 6%.



Fabrinet Price and EPS Surprise

Fabrinet price-eps-surprise | Fabrinet Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Fabrinet’s second-quarter results are expected to have benefited from strong demand for its optical communications services by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), despite coronavirus-induced supply-chain disruptions.



Moreover, the company’s wide range of complex engineering and manufacturing service offerings, flexible low-cost manufacturing platform, process optimization capabilities and robust supply-chain management are expected to have been key growth drivers.



The company enables OEM customers to reduce their manufacturing costs, while maintaining or enhancing the design, quality and delivery schedule for their products. This is expected to have aided client wins, thereby driving customer base expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.



Further, the company’s advanced precision manufacturing capabilities, which include optical communications, industrial lasers, automotive and sensors to produce next-generation products, are expected to have driven demand from customers in complex industries.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Fabrinet has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Synaptics SYNA has an Earnings ESP of +1.42% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Skyworks SWKS has an Earnings ESP of +1.02% and is Zacks #2 Ranked.



Qorvo QRVO has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and is Zacks #2 Ranked.

