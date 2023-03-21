Fabrinet (FN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fabrinet (FN) closed at $114.24, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.3% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the company that assembles optical, electro-mechanical and electronic devices for other companies had lost 7.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.79%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.95%.

Fabrinet will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Fabrinet is projected to report earnings of $1.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $652.62 million, up 15.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.71 per share and revenue of $2.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.77% and +17.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fabrinet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Fabrinet is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Fabrinet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.98.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Fabrinet (FN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

