Fabrinet (FN) Stock Moves -1.22%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fabrinet (FN) closed at $119.71, marking a -1.22% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.53% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the company that assembles optical, electro-mechanical and electronic devices for other companies had lost 8.23% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Fabrinet as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Fabrinet to post earnings of $1.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $652.62 million, up 15.63% from the year-ago period.

FN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.71 per share and revenue of $2.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.77% and +17.19%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fabrinet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.15% higher. Fabrinet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Fabrinet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.14.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

