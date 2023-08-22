Fabrinet (FN) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Fabrinet FN reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.86 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.33%. The figure increased 10.7% year over year.



Revenues of $655.9 million increased 11.6% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the consensus mark by 2.18%.

Quarter in Details

Optical Communications, as a percentage of revenues, was 77% compared with 79% in the year-ago quarter. Datacom accounted for 38% while Telecom contributed 62%.



Optical Communications revenues were flat sequentially. Telecom revenues decreased due to higher inventories of customers. However, datacom revenues grew 50% sequentially and more than doubled on a year-over-year basis.



Non-Optical Communications, as a percentage of revenues, was 23% compared with 21% in the year-ago quarter. Revenues declined sequentially but increased almost 25% year over year.

Silicon photonics revenues of $88.1 million declined 19% sequentially. Revenues from products rated 400-gig and faster grew to a new record of $266.8 million, up 49% year over year and 21% sequentially. Revenues from 100-gig programs were $96 million, down 32% year over year and 14% sequentially.



In fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, gross margin contracted 20 basis points (bps) year over year to 12.8%.



The operating margin also contracted 20 bps on a year-over-year basis to 10.5%.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalent and short-term investments were $231.4 million compared with $12.2 million.

Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Fabrinet expects revenues between $650 million and $670 million. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $1.83 and $1.90 per share.

