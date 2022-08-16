Fabrinet (FN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Fabrinet FN delivered non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.68 for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, which were 9 cents above the upper end of management’s guided range. The bottom line increased 28% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.39%.

Revenues of $587.9 million were up 15% on a year-over-year basis, surpassing the consensus mark by 1.17%. The top line was positively impacted by a solid surge in optical communications and datacom revenues.

Quarter in Detail

In the fiscal fourth quarter, Fabrinet’s optical communications revenues were $464.7 million, up 20% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. Fabrinet’s optical revenues were driven by Telecom revenues of $371.9 million, up 20% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Datacom revenues also rose 20% year over year to $92.8 million on solid development in silicon photonics revenues, which were up $151.1 million, reflecting an increase of 37% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Revenues from product rated at speeds of 400 gig or more were $178.9 million, up 34% year over year. However, the top line was down 5% from the level recorded in the fiscal third quarter due to rising supply constraints on some products in the reported period.

Fabrinet Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fabrinet price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fabrinet Quote

In the non-optical communications business sector, automotive revenues were $53.3 million, up 9.7% year over year. Industrial laser revenues were $37.2 million, down 9.5% year over year.

Other non-optical communications revenues were $30 million, up 6.4% year over year.

Adjusted gross margin was 13%, which improved 70 bps year over year. However, the same was affected by a foreign exchange loss of about 20 basis points.

Operating expenses in the fiscal fourth quarter were $13.5 million, up 12.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading.

Operating income for the quarter was $62.8 million, up by 24.4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2022, Fabrinet reported cash, restricted cash and investments of $478.5 million compared with $515.1 million as of Mar 31, 2022.

Cash flow from operations was $16.3 million in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with a cash flow of $50.4 million in the fiscal third quarter.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, CapEx was $14.3 million with a free cash flow of $2.1 million compared with the previous fiscal quarter’s CapEx of $23.5 million and a free cash flow of $26.9 million.

During the fiscal quarter in review, Fabrinet repurchased approximately 353,000 shares at an average price of $88.67 per share for a total cash outlay of $31.3 million.

For fiscal 2022, Fabrinet repurchased approximately 630,000 shares for a total cash outlay of nearly $60 million.

Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, Fabrinet expects revenues in the range of $620-$640 million.

FN expects Non-GAAP net earnings per share in the range of $1.72-$1.79, based on 37.6 million outstanding shares.

