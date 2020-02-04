Fabrinet (FN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Fabrinet FN reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings of $1 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5% and increased 3.1% year over year.
Revenues of $426.2 million beat the consensus mark by 3.1% and increased 5.8% year over year. Strong growth in nearly all areas of the company’s business due to stabilization of end-market demand drove the top line.
End-Market Details
Optical Communication revenues (75.6% of total revenues) rose 5.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $322.1 million.
Within Optical Communications, telecom revenues amounted to $248 million, up 20% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The transfer of manufacturing responsibilities for Infinera’s Coriant division products to Fabrinet’s Thailand facility contributed to telecom growth.
Datacom revenues were $74 million, down 25.3% from the year-ago-quarter’s figure but marginally up sequentially. The downside was caused by the stabilization of demand trends for datacom products.
Lasers, Sensors & Other revenues (24.4% to total revenues) rose 6.8% from the year-ago-quarter to $104.1 million. The uptick was driven by strong demand for industrial laser and other non-optical applications.
Notably, revenues from Industrial lasers amounted to $46 million while other non-optical applications revenues were $33 million in fiscal second quarter, sequentially up 12.2% and 20%, respectively.
Currently, Fabrinet has one customer that contributes 10% to revenues. Notably, the company was awarded a new project by Cisco, which will make it the second customer to contribute 10% to revenues if it ramps up successfully.
Operating Details
Non-GAAP Gross profit increased 8.3% year over year to $50.8 million. Moreover, gross margin expanded 30 basis points (bps) year over year to 11.9%.
Selling and administrative expenses (4.2% to revenues) increased 39.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to approximately $17.7 million.
Fabrinet reported Non-GAAP operating profit of $38.5 million, up 2.7% year over year. However, operating margin contracted 30 bps on a year-over-year basis to 9%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Dec 27, 2019, Fabrinet had cash & cash, restricted cash and investments worth $450.5 million compared with $436.4 million as of Sep 27, 2019.
Moreover, as of Dec 27, 2019, the company had a long-term debt of $45.6 million compared with $48.6 million as of Sep 27, 2019.
In second-quarter fiscal 2020, Fabrinet generated free cash flow of $40.9 million.
ROIC (Non-GAAP Net Income divided by average invested capital) was 28.7% for second-quarter fiscal 2020 compared with 30.4% in the year-ago reported quarter.
Guidance
For third-quarter fiscal 2020, revenues are projected between $410 million and $418 million. The revenue guidance is moderate due to the Coronavirus outbreak in China.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $415.7 million, indicating 4.2% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Additionally, Fabrinet expects Non-GAAP earnings between 92 cents and 95 cents per share.
The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at 95 cents, suggesting 3.3% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
