Fabrinet (FN) Price Target Increased by 8.57% to 214.40

The average one-year price target for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has been revised to 214.40 / share. This is an increase of 8.57% from the prior estimate of 197.47 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 174.73 to a high of 241.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.68% from the latest reported closing price of 199.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 819 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fabrinet. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 10.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FN is 0.36%, an increase of 0.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.47% to 56,920K shares. The put/call ratio of FN is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FOSFX - Fidelity Overseas Fund holds 7,215K shares representing 19.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 2,603K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,383K shares, representing an increase of 8.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 3.74% over the last quarter.

GPIIX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 2,603K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,466K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,479K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FN by 5.49% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,451K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,545K shares, representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 28.18% over the last quarter.

Fabrinet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People's Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom.

