Fabrinet (FN) Price Target Increased by 6.15% to 132.09

The average one-year price target for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has been revised to 132.09 / share. This is an increase of 6.15% from the prior estimate of 124.44 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 104.03 to a high of 157.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.02% from the latest reported closing price of 126.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 663 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fabrinet. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FN is 0.28%, a decrease of 25.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 43,832K shares. The put/call ratio of FN is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,671K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,711K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FN by 11.35% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,861K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FN by 14.88% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,494K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FN by 12.80% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,472K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,502K shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FN by 13.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,132K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FN by 13.31% over the last quarter.

Fabrinet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People's Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.