Fabrinet (FN) Price Target Increased by 20.80% to 167.08

The average one-year price target for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has been revised to 167.08 / share. This is an increase of 20.80% from the prior estimate of 138.31 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 130.29 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.51% from the latest reported closing price of 158.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 639 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fabrinet. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FN is 0.32%, an increase of 4.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 43,550K shares. The put/call ratio of FN is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,545K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,671K shares, representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 0.93% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,855K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,861K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,610K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares, representing an increase of 8.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 12.21% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,268K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,494K shares, representing a decrease of 17.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FN by 9.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,142K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Fabrinet Background Information

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People's Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom.

