Fabrinet (FN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fabrinet (FN) closed at $131.37, marking a +0.48% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the company that assembles optical, electro-mechanical and electronic devices for other companies had gained 0.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.94%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fabrinet as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.89, up 26% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $652.26 million, up 15.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.48 per share and revenue of $2.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.02% and +16.24%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fabrinet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Fabrinet is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Fabrinet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.31, so we one might conclude that Fabrinet is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

