Fabrinet (FN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fabrinet (FN) closed at $115.75, marking a -1.96% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company that assembles optical, electro-mechanical and electronic devices for other companies had lost 3.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.13% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Fabrinet as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Fabrinet is projected to report earnings of $1.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $652.62 million, up 15.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.71 per share and revenue of $2.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.77% and +17.19%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fabrinet should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fabrinet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Fabrinet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.14, which means Fabrinet is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

