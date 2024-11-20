Fabrinet falls -10.0%

Fabrinet (FN) is down -10.0%, or -$24.95 to $223.79.
- Fabrinet downgraded to Sell from Neutral at B. Riley
- Fabrinet initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays
- Fabrinet price target lowered to $194 from $196 at B. Riley
- Fabrinet assumed with a Buy at Needham
