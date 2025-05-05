FABRINET Earnings Results: $FN Reports Quarterly Earnings

FABRINET ($FN) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $2.52 per share, missing estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $871,800,000, missing estimates of $882,314,480 by $-10,514,480.
FABRINET Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of FABRINET stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 502,801 shares (-43.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,555,883
- NORGES BANK added 432,435 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,083,807
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 363,228 shares (+675.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,866,572
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 362,064 shares (+47.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,610,632
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 260,283 shares (+172.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,231,026
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 258,845 shares (-84.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,124,475
- FMR LLC added 257,164 shares (+13.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,545,220
