Fabrinet (BIT:1FN) Price Target Increased by 11.06% to 505.83

The average one-year price target for Fabrinet (BIT:1FN) has been revised to €505.83 / share. This is an increase of 11.06% from the prior estimate of €455.48 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €390.70 to a high of €642.51 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.05% from the latest reported closing price of €511.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 595 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fabrinet. This is an decrease of 449 owner(s) or 43.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FN is 0.18%, an increase of 53.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.33% to 38,560K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,041K shares representing 11.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,536K shares , representing an increase of 61.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FN by 231.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,109K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares , representing an increase of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FN by 32.53% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,065K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares , representing an increase of 39.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FN by 76.39% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 823K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,441K shares , representing a decrease of 75.07%.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 711K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,008K shares , representing a decrease of 41.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FN by 13.35% over the last quarter.

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