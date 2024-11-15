News & Insights

Fabrica Holdings Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Growth

November 15, 2024 — 01:22 am EST

Fabrica Holdings Co.Ltd. (JP:4193) has released an update.

Fabrica Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a 13.5% increase in net sales and a 16% rise in profit attributable to owners for the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year. The company maintains a strong equity ratio of 69% and forecasts continued growth with expected net sales of 8,700 million yen by the end of the fiscal year. Investors may find the company’s performance promising with a slight increase in dividends forecasted.

