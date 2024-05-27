Fabled Copper Faces Cease Trade Order

Fabled Copper (TSE:FABL) has released an update.

Fabled Copper Corp. has been issued a cease trade order by the BCSC due to a failure to file the necessary financial documents for the year ended December 31, 2023, on time. The company attributes the delay to insufficient funds for completing its audit and anticipates completing the overdue filings by May 30, 2024. Meanwhile, Fabled Copper is actively seeking new ventures, having shifted from mining exploration to pursuing new opportunities.

For further insights into TSE:FABL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.