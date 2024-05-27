News & Insights

Stocks

Fabled Copper Faces Cease Trade Order

May 27, 2024 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fabled Copper (TSE:FABL) has released an update.

Fabled Copper Corp. has been issued a cease trade order by the BCSC due to a failure to file the necessary financial documents for the year ended December 31, 2023, on time. The company attributes the delay to insufficient funds for completing its audit and anticipates completing the overdue filings by May 30, 2024. Meanwhile, Fabled Copper is actively seeking new ventures, having shifted from mining exploration to pursuing new opportunities.

For further insights into TSE:FABL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FBCPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.