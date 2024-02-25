Fabasoft (XTRA:FAA) Price Target Increased by 8.73% to 34.94

The average one-year price target for Fabasoft (XTRA:FAA) has been revised to 34.94 / share. This is an increase of 8.73% from the prior estimate of 32.13 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.84 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.27% from the latest reported closing price of 22.50 / share.

Fabasoft Maintains 1.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.33%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.54%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fabasoft. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAA is 0.06%, an increase of 64.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.76% to 1,237K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 1,170K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VIOPX - International Opportunities Fund holds 54K shares.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 21.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAA by 33.10% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 21.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAA by 30.53% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

