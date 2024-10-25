Fab-Form Reveals Annual Results and New Products

Fab-Form (TSE:FBF) has released an update.

Fab-Form Industries reported a significant annual decline in revenue and earnings, driven by a sharp drop in housing starts, though it maintained a robust return on shareholders’ equity. The company is optimistic about its new product launches and innovations, which include the finalization of Level-R and Monopour HD prototypes and the development of SPACE-R, a trademarked column stirrup product.

