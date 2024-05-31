Fab-Form Reports Q3 Mixed Financials and Expansion

Fab-Form (TSE:FBF) has released an update.

Fab-Form Industries Ltd. reported a mixed financial performance in the third quarter ended March 31, 2024, with net profits falling by 23% to $85,157, despite a modest revenue increase of 5.79% to $748,002. The company also announced the launch of its Fast-Tube product’s online store and expanded production to meet retail demand. Year-to-date figures showed a decline in net profits and revenue compared to the previous year.

