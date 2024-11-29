News & Insights

Fab-Form Navigates Revenue Drop with Innovative Growth

November 29, 2024 — 01:38 pm EST

Fab-Form (TSE:FBF) has released an update.

Fab-Form Industries Ltd. reported a 6.9% decline in quarterly revenue due to reduced housing starts, despite maintaining a strong annualized return on equity. The company saw exceptional growth in its Fast-Tube product and completed key milestones, including patent applications for new products. With solid cash flow and investments, Fab-Form remains well-capitalized to handle future uncertainties.

